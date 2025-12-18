India closes two visa centres in Bangladesh over 'security situation' This came a day after New Delhi shut the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka, citing a deteriorating security environment and an increase in targeted hate campaigns and radical rhetoric against India and its territorial sovereignty.

Dhaka:

India has closed two of its visa application centres in Bangladesh on Thursday, citing the ongoing “security situation.” The centres in Rajshahi and Khulna have been shut down for December 18. Applicants who had already booked appointment slots will be rescheduled for later dates.

“In view of the on-going security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025). All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date," the official notification on the website read.

This came a day after New Delhi shut the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka, citing a deteriorating security environment and an increase in targeted hate campaigns and radical rhetoric against India and its territorial sovereignty.

India summons Bangladesh envoy

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to formally convey its strong objection to provocative and hostile remarks made toward India. The comments were made by Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party.

Speaking at a gathering at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar on Monday, Abdullah reportedly issued a warning that Bangladesh could provide refuge to groups opposed to India, including separatist elements.

He also said he could assist in isolating India’s northeastern region—commonly referred to as the “seven sisters,” which include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

Always in favour of peace in Dhaka, says MEA

The MEA said India shares a friendly relation with Bangladesh and is always in favour of peace and stability in the region.

"India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh, rooted in the liberation struggle and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," the statement read.

"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," it added.