Bha Bha Ba review on X: Dileep’s film wins applause for first half

The Malayalam action thriller Bha Bha Ba hit the big screens on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Starring Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy, and others, the film has been receiving positive responses from viewers who attended the first-day, first shows.

Bha Bha Ba is directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar and follows the story of a conman who keeps tricking people without ever facing the consequences. Let's take a look at what social media users are saying about the film.

Bha Bha Ba X review: first-day reactions pour in

Those who watched the film on the big screens shared their views on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). One user praised the first half of the film, writing, "#BhaBhaBa FIRST HALF - SUPERB ONE After a Long PEAK #DILEEP With Peak Energy & Pure Entertainer. Whole Reference Worked Well Including His Own & Ghilli Too! Interval Fight & Other Turns theatre Blasted. Devji, Vineeth & Others Dhananjay Cooked & Waiting for 2nd Half (sic)."

Another added, ""Positive Reports for #BhaBhaBa After First Half…! An Absolute Entertainer Loading…! No Logic Only Madness…! (sic)"

However, some viewers found the film "a mix of everything." One X user wrote, "#bhabhaba 1st half a mad cap entertainer with no logic, like how the makers promised. Not an out and out laugh riot, it's a mix of everything. There is mass, spoof and tons of references. Those who get the vibe can thoroughly enjoy it, so far (sic)."

Bha Bha Ba trailer: ‘World of Madness’ sets the tone

The makers released the official Bha Bha Ba trailer on December 10, 2025. Notably, the film was promoted with the tagline "World of Madness." The trailer received widespread attention from viewers and fans, garnering more than 4.7 million views on YouTube so far.

For the unversed, in the film, South superstar Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance.

