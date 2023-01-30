Kangana Ranaut reacts to Urfi Javed taking a dig at 'country loves Khans' tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UORFI_ Kangana Ranaut and Urfi Javed's Twitter upload

The daunting div of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut never fails to grab eyeballs with her bold and upfront attitude. While the nation is celebrating the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Kangana's tweet has created a buzz already. She took a jibe at Pathaan's box office collection multiple times, Kangana stated that Bollywood is trying to spread Hindu hate. She also claimed that Muslim actors are being admired by Indians, and that's the greatness of this country.

See Kangana's post here:

Reacting to Kangana's tweet, Urfi Javed came forward to put her opinion boldly. She tweeted, "Oh my gosh! What is this division, Muslim actors, Hindu actors? Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors". Kangana and Urfi both are known for their bold and upfront presence so how can the Dhaaka actress stay put after Urfi took a dig on her.

Minutes later, Kangana reacted to Urfi's quote-tweet. She wrote, "Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?"

Last week, Kangana interacted with the media and said that film like Pathaan should work. The next day, Kangana took her thoughts to Twitter, and wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan."

Earlier Urfi also took a jibe at Kangana, she shared her opinions on her Instagram stories. In one of her stories, she slammed Kangana and said, "What the (wide eyes emoji). Please don't compare yourself to SRK. At least he doesn't play the religion card." Urfi Javed is an admirer of SRK, shared a tweet of Kangana, and wrote, "Not able to like comprehend the purpose of this tweet, she is saying watch my movie, coz I am not Muslim. Wow."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@URF7IUrfi Javed's Instagram story

