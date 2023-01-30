Pathaan Box Office: 17 Records broken by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pathaan Box Office Records

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office. The film has collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days! Pathaan hit another Rs 100 crore+ day on its 5th day, as it registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 58.50, All Dubbed versions – Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to Rs 70 crore. The overseas gross on day 5 is at Rs 42 crore ($5.13 million), taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 112 crore gross. In 5 days, Pathaan has recorded $25.42 million (207.2 crore) in the overseas territories alone!

Pathaan also crossed the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India in just five days with Rs 280 crore nett up on the board already! It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 250 crore club in just 5 days! Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register four Rs 50 crore+ days and that too within just five days since its release. With this, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe -- Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan -- are blockbusters!

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “At YRF, we are proud that Pathaan is entertaining people across the globe, pulling people to the theatres and giving them an experience of a lifetime! The YRF Spy Universe films have also registered blockbusters every single time. So, the stakes were high with Pathaan and we are thrilled to have delivered a film that has not only extended this feat of delivering hits but has also registered countless new records in the process. This is one for the ages for YRF and for the Indian film industry and we couldn’t be more humbled.”

Pathaan has become a theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country -- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Here are the 17 new records set by YRF’s Pathaan after the 5-day extended weekend for Republic Day:

Highest Grossing Opening Weekend in the History of Hindi Cinema. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 60 Cr NBOC Barrier Twice. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 2. Only Hindi Film to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier on A Non-Holiday. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 200 Cr NBOC. Fastest Hindi Film to Record ₹ 250 Cr NBOC. Widest Hindi Release of All Time in India. YRF is The Only Film Studio in India to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier with A Hindi Film 6 Times Since 2018. 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set an Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”. Highest Grossing Weekend for Shah Rukh Khan. Highest Grossing Weekend for Deepika Padukone. Highest Grossing Weekend for John Abraham. Highest Grossing Weekend for Siddharth Anand. Highest Grossing Weekend for Yash Raj Films. Highest Grossing Weekend for The YRF Spy Universe.

Will Pathaan become the biggest Bollywood film ever? Only time will tell.

Don't miss these:

Pathaan Box Office Records: Milestones achieved by Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan's looks from Pathaan that stole the show

IMDb's Top 10 highest rated Shah Rukh Khan films before Pathaan | Swades to Baazigar

Latest Entertainment News