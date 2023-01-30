Samantha Ruth Prabhu underwent rigorous training for Shaakuntalam; shot during peak COVID

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu underwent rigorous training

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. The mythological drama is all set to release on February 17. Samantha is among the best actors in the nation, and she never ceases to astound with her abilities and dedication. The actress underwent considerable training in order to get ready for her role in Shaakuntalam. To master the classical gestures, she attended seminars led by famous performing arts expert Mrs. Aruna Bikshu. She did everything in her power to embody the character.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, "Samantha has done 3 months of intense training to ace the classical gestures, graceful gait, and the character nature of Shaakuntalam. She's trained under renowned performing arts expert Aruna Bikshu and also did workshops with her. Samantha also gave her own spin to make it more relevant to millennials while maintaining mythology standards."

The report further states, "In the peak Covid situation, Samantha stood as a pillar during the filming of Shaakuntalam. Known for being a perfectionist, she even shot during peak second wave of covid, so that filming is not delayed and the shoots in those massive sets are not stalled."

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. 'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Earlier, the movie was slated to release on November 4 of last year, but it got delayed during post-production as the movie was converted into a 3D format. The movie also stars Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kabir Bedi among others.

