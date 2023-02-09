Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan spotted chatting on Propose Day. Are they together in Udaipur? See viral photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KARTIKTUSH Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together recently. The actors also shared glimpses of their time in Udaipur on their respective Instagram Stories, without mentioning each other, which made their fans assume that they are together. Sara and Kartik had featured in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal and were reportedly in a relationship for some time. Later, they were seen bumping into each other on a few occasions. And once again, they were spotted chatting and smiling together. Several photos of the duo was also shared online.

For the outing, Kartik was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses and Sara looked pretty in black tights teamed with a white crop top, which she wore over a black bralette. They seemed to be indulged in a deep conversation. Take a look

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, fondly called Sartik by fans, received immense love after the photos went online. A user said, "They should come back they still seems interested in each other." Another added, "Hate to admit this but they are still looking in love.” One said, "Sartik (Sara and Kartik) is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together." A fourth comment read, "Feeling like nothing has changed, totally getting the old vibe from them. The eye contact."

Some also feel they are together in Udaipur. A fan wrote, "Yesterday she posted a story from Udaipur and today he posted one, when I saw both the stories this thing only came to my mind and here they are. #SarTik."

What's next for Sara and Kartik?

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film was earlier set to hit the big screen on February 10 has been postponed to February 17. Ahead of the grand release, the makers of the film have dropped a new song titled 'Mere Sawaal Ka'. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will feature in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. She will also team up with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's comedy-drama, set in a small town. She is also doing Metro In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan come together for photo and fans are losing it: 'Too much beauty in one frame'

ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's film BREAKS several records; eyes Rs 500 crore

Latest Entertainment News