Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan come together for photo and fans are losing it: 'Too much beauty in one frame'

Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan came together for a photograph as they attended the engagement bash of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Mumbai recently. Sara and Deepika are two of Hindi cinema's most beautiful actresses and to see them together in one frame was something fans were eagerly wishing for. And now, fans can't get enough of them in the frame. Netizens are showering their candid image with loving comments as it continues to go viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan in one photo

Fans are going 'uff' over Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's photo from the Ambanis bash. Deepika arrived at the bash with her husband Ranveer Singh and met with Sara inside. They did not miss the opportunity to click a snap together. Their looks in traditional attires stole everyone's heart. Deepika looked stunning in a red saree. Sara opted for a white sharara for the evening and looked beautiful. Their smiles in the photo are worth a thousand words.

Image Source : TWITTERDeepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan at a bash in Mumbai

Fans love Deepika and Sara's photo together

Fans showered Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan's photo from the bash. It went viral in no time. Reacting to it, one social media user said, "Sara looking lovely as always (sic)." Another one added, "Too much beauty in one frame (sic)."

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also feature in Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She has several other projects lined up.

Sara, meanwhile, will feature in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. She will also team up with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's comedy-drama, set in a small town. She is also doing Metro In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

