Akshay Kumar is proud as India crosses 100 crore vaccination milestone; thanks PM Modi

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday (October 21) took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone. He tweeted, "Incredibly proud day for India as we crossed the 100 crore vaccination milestone. A billion thanks @narendramodi ji, and to every frontline worker. जो दूसरे देश सोच भी नहीं सकते वो कर दिखाया। गर्व है। #VaccineCentury."

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

For the unversed, the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently announced his upcoming film 'Gorkha'. 'Gorkha' is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). Ian Cardozo had fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Sharing the poster of the film, the actor wrote, "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film."

Akshay is one of the busiest celebrities in Bollywood. He has an interesting lineup of films to look forward to which includes Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj and Ram Setu.

