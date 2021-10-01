Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Here's what Twinkle Khanna told son Aarav when he asked why they're rich

Twinkle Khanna or Mrs Funny Bones has some of the wittiest replies and anecdotes to share. Twinkle who has two children with her actor-husband Akshay Kumar recently revealed what she told her son Aarav when he questioned her why he is so privileged, when others are not. During a conversation with Sudha Murty, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation she said, that sometimes, children who come from well-off homes have a certain amount of guilt. She asked Sudha how she ensured that her children remain grounded. Answering her, Sudha said that she once took her son, Rohan, to meet some tribes people when he was 13-years old, and told him that many of them are perhaps brighter than him. But because he has been born into privilege, he should never take it for granted.

Agreeing to what Sudha said Twinkle said, "Even with my children, at least I try. One day, my son asked, ‘Why do I have all these things and those people don't?’ And I told him, ‘When you’re born with a silver spoon in your mouth, it's your responsibility to use that. Even if it's not a silver spoon, maybe it's a plastic spoon. But if you have any spoon of any sort, you use that you scoop up some porridge and give it someone who doesn't have it'."

“And I think from that day, I've also seen him looking at life differently and also realising that privilege is a platform which can be used to help other people.” she said in the video was posted on the Tweak India YouTube on Thursday.

On September 15, Twinkle penned a heartfelt note for son Aarav Bhatia as he turned 19 years old. Sharing a picture with him she wrote, "My beautiful birthday boy."

In the picture, Aarav and Twinkle can be seen posing for the camera while sitting under a tree. While Aarav dons a striped t-shirt with a pair of denim, Twinkle can be seen in shades of blue.

For the unversed, Aarav was born to Kumar and actor-author Twinkle Khanna in 2002. The couple is also parents to a eight-year-old daughter, Nitara.