Varinder Ghuman dies: Singer Mankirt Aulakh, ex-Punjab deputy CM pay tribute to Tiger 3 actor-bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar. He was 47.

Chandigarh:

Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has passed away at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack. The news of his death was confirmed on Thursday evening by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Member of Parliament, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who shared a heartfelt message on his X account.

Varinder, known for his towering physique and dedication to fitness, appeared in the 2023 Salman Khan film Tiger 3.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa wrote in Punjabi, “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab’s famous bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart deeply saddened. Through his hard work, discipline, and talent, he brought immense pride to Punjab across the world. May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to his soul and strength to the family to bear this tragic loss.”

Singer Mankirt Aulakh also paid tribute with two emotional posts. In one, he shared several pictures of Varinder and wrote, “Alvida Vde Bai R.I.P Varinder Ghuman @veervarindersinghghuman.” In another, he posted a video explaining that due to a back injury, he could not attend singer Rajvir Jawanda’s funeral earlier in the day. While still grieving Rajvir’s loss, he was devastated to learn about Varinder’s passing. He mentioned that just days ago, Varinder had been sharing videos supporting relief efforts for flood victims, and now tributes were being shared in his memory.

Veteran actress Nirmal Rishi also mourned the loss, writing, “Another bright star is gone... The memory of actor and bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman will always remain alive in our hearts. May God give peace to his soul.”

Varinder Singh Ghuman was widely admired for his discipline, fitness, and inspiration to aspiring bodybuilders. His untimely demise has left fans and colleagues across the country in deep shock and mourning.