Jaswinder Bhalla death: Who are famous Punjabi actor's family members? A glimpse into his personal life

New Delhi:

Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away in the early hours of Friday at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he had been undergoing treatment. Bhalla was 65 and had been unwell for the past several days.

Best known for his iconic roles in films like the Carry On Jatta series, Bhalla’s passing marks the end of an era in Punjabi cinema. Renowned for his impeccable comic timing, satire and cultural commentary, he was a beloved figure whose work brought joy and laughter to millions. His influence on Punjabi entertainment was profound.

About Jaswinder Bhalla’s family

Bhalla is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla, a Fine Arts teacher, who stood by him through every phase of his journey. She was often seen accompanying him to various events and award shows. Together, they raised two children.

Their son, Pukhraj Bhalla, has followed in his father’s footsteps and made a name for himself in Punjabi cinema as both an actor and singer. Pukhraj’s most recent film, Mahi Mera Nikka Jeha, was released in 2022.

His daughter, Ashpreet Kaur, is married and currently settled in Norway. Though she has stayed out of the public eye, she remained deeply connected with her father and his work.

Bhalla's film career

Jaswinder Bhalla embarked on his acting career in 1988 with the hit comedy series Chhankata, where he brought to life the beloved character Chacha Chatra. His sharp wit and down-to-earth humour quickly won over audiences, establishing him as a prominent figure in Punjabi entertainment. Bhalla transitioned to Punjabi cinema with his debut in Dulla Bhatti and soon became a familiar face in several successful films. Among his most popular roles are those in Chak De Phatte, Carry On Jatta and Daddy Cool Munde Fool.

Last rites on Saturday

The final rites will take place on Saturday at 12 noon at the Balongi Cremation Ground in Mohali, where family, friends, colleagues, and admirers will gather to pay their respects.