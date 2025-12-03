IND vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams maiden ODI century, continues sensational 50-over form Star India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad performed exceptionally well against South Africa in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The star batter, coming out to bat after the fall of the second wicket, slammed his maiden ODI century.

Raipur:

The second ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa saw the two sides lock horns at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on December 3. The clash saw India coming in to bat first, and the venue was set alight by the duo of Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Coming out to bat after the fall of the second wicket, Gaikwad put forth an exceptional performance and managed to score his first ODI century as well. It is safe to say that the star batter has repaid the faith put in him by the management.

Notably, he recently featured for India A against South Africa A, wherein in three matches, he registered scores of 117, 68*, and 25.

More to follow..