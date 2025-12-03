Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams maiden ODI century, continues sensational 50-over form

IND vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams maiden ODI century, continues sensational 50-over form

Star India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad performed exceptionally well against South Africa in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The star batter, coming out to bat after the fall of the second wicket, slammed his maiden ODI century.

Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad Image Source : AP
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: , Updated:
Raipur:

The second ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa saw the two sides lock horns at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on December 3. The clash saw India coming in to bat first, and the venue was set alight by the duo of Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

Coming out to bat after the fall of the second wicket, Gaikwad put forth an exceptional performance and managed to score his first ODI century as well. It is safe to say that the star batter has repaid the faith put in him by the management. 

Notably, he recently featured for India A against South Africa A, wherein in three matches, he registered scores of 117, 68*, and 25. 

More to follow..

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket India Cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad India Vs South Africa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\