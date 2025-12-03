Congress responds to Rajnath's 'Nehru wanted to rebuild Babri' charge, calls it a 'lie' Tagore argued that Nehru’s position was consistent, the state should not finance religious structures. He pointed out that Nehru had insisted even the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple must be done through public donations.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore came down heavily on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for alleging that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru planned to use government funds to rebuild the Babri Masjid. Tagore called the claim “a lie,” emphasising that no archival or documentary evidence supports such a statement.

Posting on X, Tagore wrote, “There is zero archival or documentary evidence to support it… Nehruji explicitly opposed using government money for religious places.”

Tagore argued that Nehru’s position was consistent, the state should not finance religious structures. He pointed out that Nehru had insisted even the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple must be done through public donations, not government funds.

He questioned Rajnath Singh’s logic, saying, “If Nehru refused public funds even for Somnath, a symbol revered by millions, why would he propose spending taxpayer money on Babri?”

Accusation of ‘rewriting history’

The Congress MP accused the Defence Minister of attempting to distort historical facts for political gain. “Rajnath ji’s statements aren’t about history. They’re about politics rewriting the past to divide the present,” Tagore said. He alleged that the BJP’s strategy was to “insult India’s founders” and “invent stories” to fuel polarisation.Tagore added, “We will not allow the legacy of Nehru or Patel to be distorted… Truth matters. History matters.”

What did Rajnath Singh say?

Rajnath Singh made the claim in Vadodara during the ‘Sardar Sabha’, an event marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.

He said Patel was “truly secular” and had opposed using public money for the Babri Masjid. Singh also cited the Somnath Temple reconstruction as an example of religious projects being funded purely by public contributions:“Not even a single penny of government money was used,” he said.