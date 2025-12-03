Imran Khan's sister claims Asim Munir 'yearns for war with India', calls him 'radical Islamist' Imran Khan also accused the army chief of imprisoning him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on fabricated charges. He alleged that both were subjected to “severe mental torture.”

New Delhi:

Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has levelled serious allegations against Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, during an interview with Sky News. She described Munir as a “radicalised Islamist” who, according to her, “yearns for a full-scale war with India.”

Her comments came in response to a question on the reasons behind heightened India–Pakistan tensions in May.

“Asim Munir is a radicalised Islamist, an Islamic conservative. This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism are forcing him to fight against those who don’t believe in Islam,” Aleema claimed.

‘Imran is a pure liberal’

Drawing a contrast between her brother and the army chief, Aleema described Imran Khan as a “pure liberal” whose approach toward India was fundamentally different.

“Whenever Imran Khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even the BJP. Whenever there is this radical Islamist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India, and not just India even the allies of India will suffer,” she said.

Aleema urged Western countries to intensify efforts to secure Imran Khan’s release from prison, calling him “an asset.”

Imran Khan calls Munir a ‘mentally unstable tyrant’

Shortly after Aleema’s interview, Imran Khan issued a strongly worded statement from jail, further escalating tensions between the PTI and the military leadership. Imran labelled General Munir a “mentally unstable tyrant” and warned that the army chief should be held responsible if any harm comes to him in custody.

“Asim Munir is the most tyrannical dictator in history and is mentally unstable. All that is left for them is to now murder me,” the former prime minister said in an emotional message released by his party, following a visit by his sister Uzma Khanum.

Imran Khan also accused the army chief of imprisoning him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on fabricated charges. He alleged that both were subjected to “severe mental torture.”

“I have the same facilities that one has on death row. I was tortured by being confined in a cage and treated worse than animals,” he claimed.

Calling Munir’s policies “destructive for Pakistan,” Imran said terrorism had surged due to the army chief’s actions. “This person has sacrificed the country to terrorism for his personal interests,” he alleged. Speculation surrounding Imran Khan’s wellbeing intensified after reports emerged that his sisters were denied permission to meet him despite court orders granting family access.