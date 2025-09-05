Punjab floods: From Ammy Virk to Akshay Kumar, celebs come forward with aid help affected people Punjab's music and film industry stars, including Akshay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Sonu Sood, and Diljit Dosanjh, are rallying together to provide crucial aid and long-term support for flood-affected victims.

Amritsar:

Punjab, which is grappling with one of its worst flood crises in recent history, has seen a wave of support from its stars, both from the music and film industries. From providing essential supplies to facilitating rescue operations, celebrities like Harbhajan Singh, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh, and several others have stepped forward to help the flood-affected victims in every way possible. Here’s how Punjab's renowned figures are coming together to support their fellow citizens during this crisis.

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 5 crore for Punjab flood relief

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 5 crore for the relief efforts in Punjab, which has been severely impacted by flooding from the Beas, Satluj, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the National Award-winning actor described his contribution as "sewa," not a donation, emphasising that he feels blessed to help in times of crisis. Kumar expressed his heartfelt prayers for the people of Punjab, hoping the natural calamity would pass soon and that the affected families find relief.

Harbhajan Singh leads rescue efforts with boat donations

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has pledged to donate 10 boats on Tuesday to expedite rescue efforts in flood-affected areas. Harbhajan, who recently visited the affected regions himself, emphasised the need for collective action, urging Prime Minister Modi for further assistance. “I thank all the Jathebadhis and different organisations that are out there helping to rescue people. I request more people to come forward,” Singh said.

Punjabi artists rally to provide relief to villagers

Among the many stars stepping up to the plate is Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, who has committed to rebuilding 200 houses for flood-affected families. His decision to delay the release of his upcoming film "Nikka Zaildar 4" is a testament to his empathy for the people of Punjab. Similarly, actor Satinder Sartaaj has been actively distributing essential supplies like ration, cattle feed, and fodder in flood-hit regions such as Ajnala, Ferozepur, and Fazilka.

Diljit Dosanjh's long-term rehabilitation plans

Internationally renowned Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken a strategic approach to support his home state. He has adopted 10 villages in the Majha region for long-term rehabilitation, which will include solar power support and distribution of essential supplies. His team, led by his manager Sonalika, is already on the ground coordinating aid in these villages.

Sonu Sood and Bollywood Celebrities Extend Support

Actor Sonu Sood has been vocal in his support for Punjab’s flood victims. Using his platform on X (formerly Twitter), he shared a heartfelt video urging people to come forward and donate. “Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis—we do not give up,” Sood said in his video. His sister Malvika Sood has already initiated relief material distribution on the ground.

Geeta Basra, wife of Harbhajan Singh, and actor Raj Kundra are also on the ground in Ajnala, providing hands-on support. Raj Kundra announced that all earnings from his upcoming film “Mehar” on its release day will be donated to the flood victims in Punjab.

Gippy Grewal, Karan Aujla and other stars contribute to aid efforts

Several other celebrities have also joined the efforts to help flood victims. Gippy Grewal sent truckloads of silage to feed cattle, a vital resource for many families dependent on farming. Karan Aujla donated a motorboat to support rescue efforts in submerged villages. Meanwhile, singer-actors Babbu Mann and Ranjit Bawa have pledged their earnings from overseas tours to the relief work.

Younger artists join the ground efforts

A group of young Punjabi artists, including Resham Anmol, Love Gill, and Jass Bajwa, have not just donated but are actively engaged in the ground-level operations. They have been seen wading through floodwaters, distributing supplies, and helping people reach safe zones.

Support from Bollywood veterans and filmmakers

Apart from the Punjabi entertainment industry, Bollywood stars have also expressed solidarity with Punjab. Shah Rukh Khan took to X to share his heartfelt prayers for the people of Punjab. Similarly, Sanjay Dutt, Kapil Sharma, and Bharti Singh have voiced their grief over the devastation caused by the floods.

Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra also expressed their support through social media, calling for greater contributions to relief efforts. Many others in the film industry are rallying behind Punjab's recovery.

Humanitarian spirit unites Punjabis in these dark times

The overwhelming response from both the music and film industries serves as a beacon of hope for the people of Punjab. Amid the tragedy, the outpouring of solidarity is a reminder of the strength and unity that define the spirit of Punjab.

With entire villages submerged, homes destroyed, and livelihoods shattered, the flood victims of Punjab are witnessing an unparalleled wave of assistance. From financial donations to the distribution of critical supplies and even long-term rehabilitation plans, Punjab's stars have shown that in times of crisis, no one is alone.