Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad taken down by jewellery brand amid controversy

New Delhi:

The jewellery brand has taken down its Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Kriti Sanon from all platforms after the advertisement sparked a debate online. The decision comes amid criticism of the actor's outfit in the commercial and her choice to celebrate the festival by tying a rakhi to a dog.

The campaign had been facing backlash on social media, with some users questioning whether Kriti's outfit was appropriate for a festival like Raksha Bandhan. Kangana Ranaut also joined the debate. The actor and BJP MP criticised the campaign and accused Kriti of "tying rakhi in a bikini". She later described the advertisement as "intentionally creepy".

Jewellery brand issues statement over ad featuring Kriti Sanon

The jewellery brand has now addressed the controversy through a statement shared on Instagram. The brand said the campaign was meant to celebrate the festival with pets as part of the family. However, it decided to withdraw the commercial after some people felt offended.

"We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!" the brand said in a statement. The advertisement featured Kriti in a bralette-styled blouse with a cape and draped skirt as she marked Raksha Bandhan. Her look soon became one of the campaign's main talking points.

What did Kriti Sanon say?

Kriti did not stay silent amid the criticism. In a series of Instagram Stories, she questioned the idea that a woman's clothing should determine how seriously she takes her culture or traditions. "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote.

She went on to question the scrutiny faced by women over their clothes, writing, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

The Cocktail 2 actor also explained why the campaign showed her tying a rakhi to a dog. Kriti said she and her sister consider Raksha Bandhan a promise of protection and believe their pets are part of their family too.

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she added.

Despite Kriti defending the campaign, the brand has now removed the advertisement following the backlash and the wider debate on social media.

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