Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna engaged and set to marry in February? Here's what we know so far Buzz grows around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship as reports claim the two got engaged in Hyderabad. Wedding rumours peak for 2026.

New Delhi:

Popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly gotten engaged and are set to tie the knot in February next year, multiple media reports claimed on Saturday.

The engagement ceremony took place in Hyderabad on Friday, and only the actors' family members and a few close friends were in attendance, Telugu media outlet Eenadu and Malayalam Filmibeat reported.

However, these are only claims made by multiple national and Telugu media outlets, and no confirmation has come in yet from the two actors. India TV has not been able to verify the claims independently and does not vouch for the authenticity.

Rashmika and Vijay’s on-screen chemistry in films

Vijay and Rashmika have reportedly been in a relationship for the past few years. They have worked in two movies - Parasuram's 2018 film 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', which was directed by Bharat Kamma.

On future projects, the couple will once again share the screen in Rahul Sankrityan's directorial 'VD14', as per media reports.