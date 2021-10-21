Sooryavanshi Song Aila Re Ailaa Out: Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer amaze with their pelvic thrusts and twerks

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh in Aila Re Ailaa song

Sooryavanshi's song Aila Re Ailaa is out! Sooryavanshi is touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year and now keeping up with the excitement, the makers have released its first song, Aila Re Ailaa. The peppy track, Aila Re Aillaa which brings together all the three cops (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh) of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe has the actors dancing like nobody is watching. Aila Re Aillaa is sung by Daler Mehndi. The song was originally composed by Pritam and penned by Nitin Raikwar. For the recreated version, Tanishk Bagchi worked on the music and the new lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

In the upbeat song, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are dancing in their cop avatars. The actors amaze as they go all out with pelvic thrusts and twerks. They also do the 'Singham' step together. Seems like, this Diwali, team Sooryavanshi is on a mission to give the celebration a new meaning, and the first song from the film is setting the mood just right! Watch the video here:

The movie will see Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi'. It also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay and Ranveer will have cameo appearances.

'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit Shetty's ambitious project that brings alive his cop universe. The film has been running in troubled waters as its release has been postponed multiple times because of the pandemic as it led to the shutdown of theatres across the country. However, things look bright for the film as it's set to hit the screens on November 5 and satiate the audience's taste buds for a proper commercial potboiler, this Diwali.

The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.