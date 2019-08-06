Kareena Kapoor Khan and her manager Poonam Damania to part ways after 10 years?

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been working with her manager Poonam Damania for almost a decade but looks like now they are all set to part their ways. Not just on a professional level but Poonam Damania has been one of closest friends of Kareena Kapoor Khan. She was frequently seen at the actress’ house partied and she is the one who treats the fans with the candid and gorgeous pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan since she is not on social media. Now the latest reports have suggested that the two have parted ways since Poonam has left the talent agency which managed Kareena.

Going by the latest reports in Mid-Day, Poonam has exited from Matrix company owned by Reshma Shetty last month in July. It is said that Poonam has left the agency because of her differences with the agency. A source revealed to the publication, “Her second in command, Naina Sawhney too has left the organisation. Poonam's next move is being keenly watched by the industry insiders with buzz suggesting that she may launch her own talent management firm. The idea of joining the rival celebrity management agency, KWAN, as a senior partner cannot be ruled out either. While this puts a question mark on Kareena's professional equation with Poonam, their personal rapport remains unaffected.”

Poonam Damania has shared Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures on July 12th last. She shared her look from her dance reality show Dance India Dance 7. While there has been no confirmation about the actress and her manager parting ways, but if this is true there is definitely a setback.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently wrapped up the shoot of her next film Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan. She is also gearing up for the release of her next film Good News along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

