Karisma Kapoor gave sneak peek into her girls night with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora, fans miss Malaika

Karisma Kapoor gave sneak peek into her girls night with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Arora have been the oldest BFFs in Bollywood. The divas don't only go on vacations together but make sure to celebrate each other's big day in the most special way. These days Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are in London where they are enjoying some family time. Now their BFF Amrita Arora has also joined them and the girls are ruling over the London streets like never before.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of her girls' night out with her fans. The actress shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora on the London streets. In the picture, while Karisma and Amrita are seen doing shades of red and black, Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzle in an off white printed dress. Just when the actress shared the picture, fans flooded the post with compliments and also missed their fourth BFF Malaika Arora, Check out the post here.

On the related note, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been traveling between London and India these days as she is simultaneously shooting for her film Angrezi Medium and judging dance based reality show Dance India Dance. Just recently, as Kareena was not available for the show, sister Karisma Kapoor stepped in and judged the show in her place.Lolo captioned the picture as, “Filling in for my gorgeous sister as guest judge on @danceindiadance.official #danceiconspecial#dancekajungistaan #zeetv.” Have a look at her pictures here:

Talking about her debut as a judge on the show Bebo said, "I think all my fans out there who know me or have seen me in films for years, are very well aware of the fact that I am taking all my decisions of my career from the heart. In fact, I use my heart more than my mind. So, my journey as a dance judge will also be thought out from the heart. I do not think I will be very tough. We have to understand that all the participants who are performing on stage, have reached there after crossing a lot of hurdles. So they need that encouragement and support."

