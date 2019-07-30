Saif Ali Khan reveals wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction to his web series Sacred Games

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is all set to return in the digital space with the second season of the Netflix show Sacred Games. The first season of the show, as well as Saif's role of Inspector Sartaj Singh, received an overwhelming response from all quarters. Saif, however, surprises you saying that he doubts if his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, and daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, has watched the show yet.

"I doubt if either of them (has) watched the show (in the) the way the audience did," Saif revealed, during an interaction with the media in between shooting for the show. "I have received feedback from people who religiously watch the show and some of them revisited it and loved it. However, I do not think back home, either of them has watched it because I didn't get any feedback!" he added.

Also read: Sacred Games 2, Netflix introduces the entire cast of this season

"That is ok. We did not make the series to show it to them (his family), but (to) the audience. I am glad that the first season is well-received, and I know that the second season is power-packed." he added. The second season of the show premieres on August 15. Netflix took to its Instagram to share the stylish and 'Oh So Retro' look of the entire star cast of the show. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna, Sacred Games 2 is the most awaited Netflix originals of the present time.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has an interesting line-up of movies coming for the viewers. He will be seen in an extended cameo in Dil Bechara (earlier known Kizie Aur Manny) starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. He had wrapped shooting for Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan. He is currently shooting his next, Jawaani Jaaneman in London. Saif also has Bhoot Police lined up with Ali Fazal, Kunal Kemmu, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sacred Games 2 Trailer

Alos read:

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F’s Jawaani Jaaneman to release November 29, 2019

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor spend quality time with son Taimur in Tuscany, pics go viral

(With IANS inputs)