Sacred Games 2: Netflix introduces the entire cast of this season

Sacred Games 2, the popular Netflix Original series is coming up with its second installment and this time it is HUGE. The previous season of Sacred games was indeed captivating. The audience couldn't blink the eyes as it unveiled back to back suspense and thrills. It's been long that we have been waiting for the second season of Sacred Games and it's not too far now. Netflix took to its Instagram to share the stylish and 'Oh So Retro' look of the entire star cast of the show. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna, Sacred Games 2 is the most awaited Netflix originals of the present time.
Meet the cast of Sacred Games 2 reimagined as gangsters from the ’70s. They might play gritty characters on screen, but this ultra glam shoot tells us a whole different story. Here’s a sneak peek into the exciting new season, and what each character has to offer. #SacredGames2
Season 2 has Gaitonde taking his business international. “See, the way he talks, the way he walks, remains the same, it’s the change in circumstances that brings about a change in any man’s internal state of affairs. It seemed unbelievable to me, but when we finally went abroad, it hit me that we’re actually filming this series internationally," says @nawazuddin._siddiqui, recalling the sheer scale of the production. #SacredGames2
@kalkikanmani plays the mysterious character of Batya in the upcoming season. Talking about her role, she says, "She is a lost soul who is wandering from place to place, looking for a worthy cause to fight for when she meets Guruji. Her transformation is quite interesting as it seems to parallel Sartaj.” #SacredGames2
With expectations running high for Sartaj, Saif remarks that his character faces a lot of additional issues along with the weight of saving the world this season. “Season 1 was a setup, which deals more with the inner workings of his mind, personality and background. In Season 2, there’s a lot of tension and action. It’s got a few daddy issues as well, which is the reason Sartaj gets sucked into it.” #SacredGames2
We all were previously introduced to Saif Ali Khan's role and character as Sartaj Singh. However, in this season we will be introduced to multiple new characters.
Who better to play the intriguing Guruji than Pankaj Tripathi? His elusiveness set the stage for the new season and we finally get to see him perform. Speaking about the psyche of his character in Season 2, he says, "Guruji is that tsunami whose impact is hard to gauge from its origin. You’ll have to watch the entire season twice to understand every move he makes.” #SacredGames2
Bunty is back and very much alive as Gaitonde’s loyal soldier in Season 2. @thejatinsarna who plays the gun-toting sidekick is excited for you to see him in his new avatar and here’s why: “Similar to Season 1, we’re constantly going back and forth in years and storylines, but there is a major change in Bunty’s business. You'll see a very different Bunty in season 2 altogether.” #SacredGames2
@surveenchawla unravels the life of Jojo, Gaitonde's enigmatic friend whose story was under wraps in Season 1. Back with a much bigger role in the new season, here’s what she has to say about it, “Jojo is not afraid of anyone. She's got multiple sides to her and has a tremendous impact on Gaitonde’s life in every way, which is hard to believe for a man like him. It was exciting and challenging to play her.” #SacredGames2
Not just this, we will finally get the answers to all our curiosity and conclude.
Malcolm, played by @luke_kenny_live, is a furtive character whose surprise appearances kept us on the edge of our seats in season 1. From being a covert operative with an ulterior motive to laying out larger-than-life plans for ‘Bombay’, Luke says Malcolm’s backstory comes to light in Season 2, “Malcolm is the thoughts manifested by Guruji. So, if Guruji is thinking something, needs something to get done, then he just gives an indication to Malcolm. There’s some crazy stuff that Malcolm does in season 2, and you want to wait for it to unfold.” #SacredGames2
Finally, we will get to know what is written in Mumbai's fate. Will Sartaj Singh achieve his aim to save Mumbai?
Sacred Games 2 will be releasing on August 15, 2019.
