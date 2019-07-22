Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sacred Games 2: Netflix introduces the entire cast of this season

Sacred Games 2, the popular Netflix Original series is coming up with its second installment and this time it is HUGE. The previous season of Sacred games was indeed captivating. The audience couldn't blink the eyes as it unveiled back to back suspense and thrills. It's been long that we have been waiting for the second season of Sacred Games and it's not too far now. Netflix took to its Instagram to share the stylish and 'Oh So Retro' look of the entire star cast of the show. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna, Sacred Games 2 is the most awaited Netflix originals of the present time.

We all were previously introduced to Saif Ali Khan's role and character as Sartaj Singh. However, in this season we will be introduced to multiple new characters.

Not just this, we will finally get the answers to all our curiosity and conclude.

Finally, we will get to know what is written in Mumbai's fate. Will Sartaj Singh achieve his aim to save Mumbai?

Sacred Games 2 will be releasing on August 15, 2019.

