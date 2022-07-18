Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAJOL Kajol to make her grand digital series debut with Disney+ Hotstar

Simran may have hopped on to her train and Anjali may have found her Rahul, but these happy endings only leave our favourite superstar Kajol hungry for more! Known for a filmography filled with immortal characters, the highly-appreciated actor is all set to take her next leap in the world of entertainment as she associates with Disney+ Hotstar. As Kajol embarks on a journey to explore the new format, viewers will see her in an all-new avatar in the upcoming Hotstar Specials series. It will mark Kajol’s foray into long-form storytelling. The actor made her OTT debut with the 2021 Netflix film "Tribhanga".

Sharing her excitement, Kajol said, "Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it's a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, "We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us, and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family."

The streaming service is yet to share the details of the project, including the plotline and the name of its creator. In a recent interview with PTI, Kajol had teased about her debut series and had said the show will start production soon.

"I will be starting the OTT show soon. It is a story about a woman and her journey," she had said.