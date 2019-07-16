Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fat paycheque for Dance India Dance 7 will leave you surprised

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan added the glam quotient to the popular reality show Dance India Dance season 7 when she appeared as a judge. She has been doing her job fairly well along with the other judges Raftaar and Bosco Martis. The show happens to be the TV debut of the actress and since a lot of hard work is going into, it definitely demands a good amount. As per the current reports, the Jab We Met actress is earning a bomb amount for the same.

If the reports in TimesofIndia.com are to be believed, the actress is getting a paycheque of a whopping amount of Rs 3 Crore per episode. And with this amount, she has surpassed all the other actresses and become the highest-paid TV celebrity. Further, the report states that the actress has made it clear that she is getting what she deserves as TV needs more dedication from an artist.

Kareena in an interview to Indian Express said, “You need to put a lot of hard work, especially on television. So definitely, the pay package has to be a good amount. And when a male judge can get it, why not a female judge? Also, it’s the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So, I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in.”

This isn’t the first show that she has been offered about which she said, “Television takes a lot of time, and after Taimur, I don’t work for more than eight hours. I am a working mother but I need my time with my son. I want to be home before he eats his dinner and that time, I spend only with him. This was the only condition I had while signing the show and the makers have been kind enough to balance my time.”

Kareena is these days juggling between TV and movies as time and again, she has to travel to London for her personal as well as professional commitments. Previously when she was away, sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor stepped into her shoes as a judge and now it will be Malaika Arora who will be gracing the show as a judge in her absence.

