Salman Khan will be romancing Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter in Dabangg 3: Reports

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will next be seen in brother Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3 for which he has started shooting in Pune. The film happens to be a third instalment of the hit Dabangg series which happens to be a prequel where Salman will be seen playing the role of Chulbul Pandey. The film have Salman shuttling between the past and the present and will show how a young man in jhis twenties turned into Robin Hood cop.

The film will also have Sonakshi Sinha playing the role of Rajjo, Pandey’s wife. However, previously there were reports that claimed that the Bharat actor will be seen romancing another actress too in the film but everything was kept under the wraps. Well now it seems that the reports are true and the actress who will play the role of Salman’s love interest will be none other than Mahesh Manjrekar’s younger daughter, Saiee.

As per Mumbai Mirror reports, previously Manjrekar’s elder daughter Ashwami was supposed to play the role but since she had no plans of coming in the showbiz, her younger sister took over. A closed source informed the portal about the same and said, “She plays Salman’s love interest and her role is primarily in the prequel. However, life comes full circle as the character has relevance to the conflict Chulbul is battling in the present. A song will also be picturised on the duo.”

Earlier in the year 2010, Mahesh was seen playing the role of Rajjo’s father in the film Dabangg.

Salman in an interview spoke about the film and said, "The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback. So it's Chulbul Pandey now and then what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he's upto now."