Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: 10 Unheard stories about the Bharat actress

Katrina Kaif has turned 36 years old today and the actress is celebrating her special day in the beautiful locales of Mexico. The actress, who garnered much praise for her stellar performance in her last film Bharat, flew away to an exotic land like every year to ring into her birthday. Katrina Kaif undoubtedly had a blockbuster year in terms of her performances. While the critics and viewers were just in awe of the actress' ability to perform dance numbers with utmost grace, now they saw her in a completely new avatar when she impressed them with her acting skills in the film Zero. The Aanand L. Rai directorial changed the game for Katrina Kaif as fans started looking at her as a brilliant actress along with a dynamic performer.

After winning hearts with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero, Katrina Kaif further marked her name in golden letters when they saw her weave magic with her acting in Salman Khan's film Bharat. The actress flaunted drool-worthy curls in the film and made everyone fall in love with her character Kumud Raina. Talking about her changing perspective towards the films in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif earlier said that she has now begun to experiment with her roles and wants to challenge herself when it comes to acting. As Katrina Kaif turns 36 today, let's have a look at the unexplored side of her life and know about all the unheard stories about her.

1. While Katrina Kaif is half-India and half - British, she was born in Hong Kong.

2. Her real name is Katrina Turquotte which was changed by Boom’s producer Ayesha Shroff to Katrina Kaif, who she felt that it was easier to pronounce.

3. Katrina was homeschooled by her mother.

4. Katrina Kaif made her debut with Amitabh Bachchan in 2003 in the film Boom.

5. Reportedly, Katrina received around ₹7.5 million for the Telugu film Malliswari in 2004, the highest fees for a South Indian film actress at the time.

6. Katrina is very superstitious. Apparently, she visits the Siddhivinayak Temple and Mount Mary Church in Mumbai, and Dargah Sharif in Ajmer before her films’ release.

7. She's the first ever Bollywood actor to have a Barbie doll modelled after her.

8. Katrina was cast by Mahesh Bhatt in Saaya but because she couldn’t speak Hindi at all she was dropped out of the film.

9. Katrina is still a citizen of the UK. She's on a work visa in India.

10. In 2011, Katrina admitted that her relationship with Salman Khan was her first ever serious relationship.

Katrina Kaif recalls her 15 glorious years in Bollywood

