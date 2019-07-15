Katrina Kaif looks no less than butterfly in this colourful bikini. Check out pictures from her Mexico vacation

Katrina Kaif's beach vacation pictures

Katrina Kaif is all set to ring her birthday in the beach town of Tulum, Mexico. The actress will celebrate her birthday with mother Suzanne Turquotte, sisters and a couple of close pals. It will be a sort of double celebration for Katrina as her performance in Zero was noticed and praised by critics. Katrina will be having an intimate seaside party at a well-known beach club. The actress wants to enjoy her Mexican vacation to the fullest as it is all work once she returns to the bay.

''It is a double celebration for Katrina as her career has also witnessed an upward spiral. With Bharat winning her accolades, she is feeling reassured and is in a great space professionally. So, she wanted to take a break from the chaotic life of Mumbai and let her hair down with her near and dear ones,'' reported Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, she is keeping her fans updated by sharing her gorgeous vacation pics. In a recent picture, she is seen in a colourful printed bikini. With hair left open, Katrina is all smiles as she poses for the camera. Check out the photo below.

Earlier the pretty actress sizzled in blue swimwear. The photo garnered a lot of comments from her fans and celebrity friends. ''Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing,'' commented Arjun Kapoor, who leaves no opportunity to troll the Zero actress.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which released this Eid. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is third installment of Golmaal director's cop universe.