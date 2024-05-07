Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission delayed due to technical glitch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sunita Williams

Boeing's highly anticipated Starliner space capsule’s first crewed test flight reportedly faced an unexpected delay due to a technical glitch. This led to the postponement of the mission by at least 24 hours. Despite extensive efforts from the launch teams, the technical glitch persisted, forcing the space capsule to lift off.

Anticipation and delays surround Starliner's space capsule

The CST-200 Starliner's initial voyage to the International Space Station (ISS) has been eagerly awaited, yet it has been marred by multiple delays. As Boeing has endeavoured to compete with SpaceX for NASA contracts, this mission carries significant weight in the race for space exploration dominance. Following its first uncrewed test flight to the ISS in 2019, which failed, expectations have been high for this crewed mission.

Unresolved technical issue

With less than two hours remaining in the countdown, the Starliner's launch was abruptly called off due to an unresolved technical issue related to a valve in the rocket's second stage. The capsule, poised for lift-off atop an Atlas V rocket provided by United Launch Alliance, was stationed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The announcement of the postponement of the mission surfaced during a live NASA webcast, which certainly disappointed the viewers who were eagerly anticipating the historic moment.

Awaiting a new launch window

The next available launch window for the Starliner mission has been scheduled for Tuesday night (7 May). Although a definitive decision regarding the timing of the second liftoff is yet to be out by the agency.

Furthermore, the two-member crew comprises NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, who remained strapped into their seats aboard while the mission was called off.

Preparations for rescheduling the launch

Following the suspension of the launch activities, technicians will be assisting both the astronauts out of the capsule to await the rescheduled launch attempt. Their dedication to the mission further reflects the resilience and determination that are inherent in space exploration endeavours.

As anticipation keeps building for the Starliner's next launch window, all eyes have been on NASA and Boeing as they navigate the challenges of space travel with precision and diligence.

Despite the setback, the astronauts demonstrated patience and readiness for the mission ahead.

