Arjun Kapoor makes fun of Katrina Kaif’s latest picture on a beach, ‘Watch where u goin’

Arjun Kapoor makes fun of Katrina Kaif’s latest picture on a beach

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his wit and sass with which he comments on other celebs’ pictures. The actor keeps his fans entertained with his cheeky humour and captions on various Instagram posts. Recently, when Katrina Kaif shared a gorgeous picture of herself wearing a blue swimsuit, Arjun Kapoor couldn’t resist and left a hilarious comment saying, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing.” In the picture, Katrina Kaif is seen posing next to a pillar on the beach.

Arjun Kapoor makes fun of Katrina Kaif’s latest picture on a beach

While Katrina Kaif hasn’t reacted to his comment yet, fans have often seen the two actors involve in some witty banter on each other’s Instagram posts. Earlier as well when Katrina Kaif posted a video from her latest Malang photoshoot in which she is seen flaunting her sultry body and charm the fans with her looks. While Katrina’s followers went gaga over the video, Arjun Kapoor seemed to be in a fun mood and commented on her post saying “U got dandruff Katrina”. Not just once, but Arjun Kapoor trolled the actress twice. As soon as Katrina Kaif posted another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Arjun was back with his wit and humour and wrote, "And now ur ALL CLEAR !!! Good job Katrina...”

Katrina Kaif was also in no mood to let him ruin her pictures. Katrina in a perfect comeback said, "@arjunkapoor I know you want to try these poses.... I'll come back and show u, I promise". She didn’t stop there, she further commented: “@arjunkapoor even @varundvn can show u some poses in my absence".

These days Arjun Kapoor is ruling the headlines for his relationship with Malaika Arora, the actor was in New York recently with his lady love when the duo decided to come out with their love infront of the public. Since then the duo has been sharing many pictures and videos with each other. Talking about his relationship, Arjun Kapoor told Filmfare, "Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

Also read:

Katrina Kaif calls Salman Khan 'fitness icon' as she comments on his latest workout post

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora catch up with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in NYC, picture goes viral

Katrina Kaif reveals her birthday plans, says ‘will take a break and go somewhere nice’

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page