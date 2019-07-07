Katrina Kaif reveals her birthday plans, says ‘will take a break and go somewhere nice’

Katrina Kaif reveals her birthday plans

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16. Her birthday plan is simple and sweet - go somewhere nice and just enjoy herself with sisters and friends. Asked about plans for her upcoming birthday, Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview: "I will most likely go out for a few days with some of my friends and sisters, taking a few days' break and go somewhere nice and just enjoy myself."

On the work front, the new brand ambassador of Reebok in India is being lauded for her performances in movies Bharat and Zero. And she can't wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor. She shared that she believes in picking roles that allow her the "space and opportunity to really invest in a character and explore it". "I am eager to get another film, to get my teeth into another character which will allow me the kind of level of performance which I was able to experience in 'Bharat' and 'Zero'," said Katrina.

Other than her films, Katrina Kaif is much admired for her fitness. The actress is known to inspire many people to take the fitness journey but for her, Salman Khan is the ultimate fitness icon. In one of the interviews with Times Now, Katrina Kaif called Salman Khan fitness icon. She said that she gets inspiration form him. She revealed that when it comes to staying fit, Salman Khan always works hard and ensure he reaches his fitness goals. He works out seriously. Katrina Kaif commented on Salman Khan's fitness post and said, "It’s just amazing how his passion for fitness is growing with every passing day.”

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and will have Farah Khan choreograph the recreated version of 90s hit song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

(With IANS inputs)