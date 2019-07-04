Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora catch up with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in NYC, picture goes viral

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora catch up with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in NYC

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are enjoying their New York vacation to the fullest. The couple flew away to the beautiful city to celebrate the actor’s 34th birthday and surprised their fans by coming out with their relationship in the open. After treating the fans with cute and mushy pictures with each other from their vacation, the lovebirds paid a visit to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor in NYC. Rishi Kapoor has been in New York since September 2018 as he is undergoing treatment for cancer. Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and others have already paid their visit to him and showered him with their best wishes. Now it was Arjun and Malaika’s turn to spend some time with the actor.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor took to their respective social media platforms to share an adorable picture with the couple. Rishi Kapoor shared the post saying, “Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see “Rocketman” and lunch at “Red Farm””. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika” In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen holding both Arjun and Malaika’s hands as they pose for a cute picture. Malaika also commented on the post and thanked the veteran actors for a beautiful evening in NYC. Check out-

Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see “Rocketman” and lunch at “Red Farm” pic.twitter.com/CDYJja5Ebe — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Rishi Kapoor also shared a picture with legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and captioned it as, “With the winner of the 1983 Cricket World Cup “Hero”, Kapil Dev here in New York. You still have that killer instinct and charm in you. Thank you for the invite to the semi finals!” The three legends- Neetu, Rishi and Kapil Dev are all smiles in the beautiful picture. Have a look-

With the winner of the 1983 Cricket World Cup “Hero”, Kapil Dev here in New https://t.co/ZykgM6uFEZ still have that killer instinct and charm in you. Thank you for the invite to the semi finals! pic.twitter.com/XHe2YChpIH — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 4, 2019

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in crime-thriller India’s Most Wanted. Now the actor is gearing up for his next films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat. Rishi Kapoor on the other hand, just released the trailer of his next Bollywood film Jhootha Kahin Ka.

