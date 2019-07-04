Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora has THIS funny nickname for beau Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying their vacations in New York. They have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on social media. Malaika Arora in her latest post has revealed that she has got a nickname for Arjun Kapoor which is quite funny.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the news for their alleged relationship and now making it official. The couple has been vacationing in New York. They have been posting pictures and videos to suggest the gala time they are having while they are spending their quality time together. Just before Arjun Kapoor's birthday, the two set to New York. In fact, Malaika Arora made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official by sharing a post. Also, she posted a picture tagging Arjun Kapoor as the lover.

Until now, Malaika Arora has been silent on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. After posting a picture holding hands with Arjun Kapoor, she has cleared all the buzz and openly accepted her relationship. She again took to her Instagram to share another picture. She captioned it to give a funny nick name to Arjun Kapoor. She wrote, ''Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it)''

Malaika Arora can be seen wearing Arjun Kapoor's cap. She has a unique yet hilarious nickname for beau Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor 'Mad Hatter'

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Panipat. Currently, the duo has been enjoying their alone time in New York.