Arjun Kapoor claims girlfriend Malaika Arora has his heart and this picture is proof!

Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora have dropped all inhibitions and come out in the open about their relationship through their social media posts. On Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday recently, it was Malaika Arora who proclaimed her love for the actor and wished her all the happiness in the world. The two are currently in New York where they have been enjoying their vacation along with a bunch of friends and Arjun’s family. And now, Arjun has also made it very clear that girlfriend Malaika Arora has his heart.

Arjun and Malaika have been flooding their Instagram stories with various pictures and videos of their New York vacation. Among all the solo pictures that the two stars have been posting, Arjun Kapoor shraed a picture of Malaika Arora holding a heart and wrote ‘she has my heart (literally).’ In the picture, Malaika’s face cannot be seen but the lady is surely Malaika as she also put a similar insta story as Arjun put a while back. The picture is taken while the two went out for candlelight dinner. Check out the pictures here-

On the other hand, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself in which she is seen having a gala time in New York. Soon after she shared the picture, Arjun Kapoor left a comment demanding for photo credits. Check out their cute banter here-

Before this social media PDA, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share her picture sitting on a bench looking like a snack, The diva flaunted a neon look as she was seen wearing neon shorts and a coat. She complimented the look with dark shades and a lower bun. There is no denying Malaika looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in the picture but who was the photographer? Well, who else but the love of her life Arjun Kapoor. Soon after she posted the picture, Arjun Kapoor also left a comment on it in response to Malaika’s caption that read, “Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc#.” Arjun commented saying, “Ya who ??? Pray tell” Later Sanjay Kapoor also commented asking, “Who clicked the picture” Check out-

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his next film Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in India’s Most wanted which received good reviews and will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

