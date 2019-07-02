Malaika Arora’s mushy post for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor will give you butterflies

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have finally come out in the open with their relationship. The couple was recently in New York to celebrate Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday when Malaika Arora wished him with a romantic post and made it clear that the two are dating. Since then, the couple makes sure that they keep showering love on each other through their social media posts. On Tuesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story to share a mushy post for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and it is bound to give you butterflies.

Malaika shared a quote on her Instagram and wrote, “the right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the wars in your chest and fill your bones with nectar.” Interestingly, Malaika tagged her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in the post. Check out-

Recently, while talking to HT Brunch, Malaika opened up on her relationship and her son's reaction to it. When asked about whether the age difference makes her relationship different, Malaika said, ''The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***.''

Malaika revealed that when her relationship ended she wasn't sure about whether she will be in another relationship or not. She added that she was scared of being heartbroken but at the same time wanted to be in love. When asked about how she approached her song regarding her relationship with Arjun, Malaika said, ''I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today''.

