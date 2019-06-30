Malaika Arora reveals how her son reacted to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently made their relationship official on Instagram and since then the couple's Instagram game is going strong. Though, they haven't posted pictures with each other since then, their comments and love-filled posts about each other speak volumes of their love. Do you remember Arjun's story in which he shared a photo of Malaika hiding her face with a scarlet heart-shaped bag. "She has my heart, literally," he captioned the photo. Wasn't that adorable?

Malaika and Arjun, who have set netizens talking about their relationship ever since their announcement have spoken innumerable times about the troll. The duo is often trolled because of the age difference. Malaika gets nasty comments because she is dating someone younger to him. Recently, while talking to HT Brunch, Malaika opened up on her relationship and her son's reaction to it.

When asked about whether the age difference makes her relationship different, Malaika said, ''The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***.''

Malaika revealed that when her relationship ended she wasn't sure about whether she will be in another relationship or not. She added that she was scared of being heartbroken but at the same time wanted to be in love. When asked about how she approached her song regarding her relationship with Arjun, Malaika said, ''I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today''.