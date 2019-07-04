Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora talks about the second chance in love and dating as a single mother

Malaika Arora has been quiet since a very long time and escaping to answer all the questions about dating Arjun Kapoor that lie at her footsteps. Arjun Kapoor who often call it a personal affair, always talks in support of his relationship with her. Malaika Arora this time chose to speak out in open about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and how challenging it is for a single mother to date a guy younger than her. Few days before Arjun Kapoor's birthday, the couple flew to New York to spend some quality time together.

Malika and Arjun have been enjoying each other's company as they have been posting pictures and videos on their respective social media accounts. On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika openly declared her relationship as an official for the first time ever. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always"

Not just this, she shared a loving quote and tagged Arjun Kapoor in it, suggesting that the duo has been hit by the cupid. Now, what's next! Ever since Malaika has accepted her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, a lot has been said and heard. She is being questioned on dating as a single mother, her son's reaction, the age gap and about the second marriage! Well, to answer them all, Malaika Arora breaks her silence and gracefully speaks for herself.

On being asked about her son's reaction to finding out her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora said, "I have to give my son a lot of credit for that. He has been very understanding and supportive. That was essential for me. My happiness matters the most to him and his happiness, to me. He has been instrumental in shaping my life." She added, "Having a relationship doesn’t change anything for me as a parent. I’m still my son’s concierge service for everything like every mother is. How am I any less of a mother then? In fact, as a single parent, you tend to overcompensate to ensure the kid doesn’t feel an absence in his life. Arbaaz and I have parted as a couple, but we make sure nothing affects our son. It’s a lot better this way.”

Malaika Arora also reveals that she had no prior plans to get into other relationship, however things just happened. She said, " There were really no plans of being in another relationship, but things happened organically."

The person who gets most affected when the parents separate is eventually the kid. Not every kid can accept the fact easily and understand how things change. Addressing the same, Malaika Arora said, “Arbaaz and I have moved on, amicably. We have to be sensitive to our child (Arhaan) and his needs…I was just sure that I have to give my child a stable environment, and to date, it has been my number one priority.” I don’t listen to what people have to say about me. I just care for what my son, my family, my partner and my friends think. I was working, and taking care of Arhaan then, and I am doing that even now. The only difference is that, back then, I was married, and now I am not. What is the hoopla all about? It’s great for people who have had long-standing marriages. But I look at things differently. Something didn’t work out, but now I have a second chance at love and companionship. Second chances are hard to come by and the most amazing opportunities in life. So, why shouldn’t I or millions of other women like me take that chance?”

Malaika and Arjun are currently vacationing in New York. The couple was seen twinning in Neon and asking for who wore it better!