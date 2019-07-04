Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif calls Salman Khan 'fitness icon' as she comments on his latest workout post

Bollywood actor and actresses have become quite aware of the importance of staying fit and well in shape. Katrina Kaif is one of the leading actresses who believe in staying fit. She is often seen working out and toning her body. So, is Salman Khan. Bharat actor, Salman Khan off late has been posting a lot of fitness-related videos on his social media account. He has become the true inspiration of people. In fact, Salman Khan recently revealed his plans of opening 300 gyms across India by 2020.

Salman Khan is said to have the best body and has achieved his fitness targets. In one of the interviews with Times Now, Katrina Kaif called Salman Khan fitness icon. She said that she gets inspiration form him. She revealed that when it comes to staying fit, Salman Khan always works hard and ensure he reaches his fitness goals. He works out seriously. Katrina Kaif commented on Salman Khan's fitness post and said, "It’s just amazing how his passion for fitness is growing with every passing day.”

Katrina Kaif in her interview said, “Salman Khan is a fitness icon. It’s so inspiring to see him passionately follow his physical targets. And he takes his fitness training very seriously.” Not just this, Katrina Kaif also praised Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar. She said, "I think Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. They are so passionate about their fitness training and work really hard towards achieving their fitness training.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Her last movie Bharat along with Salman Khan ruled the box office. Salman Khan is all gearing up for his third in the league Dabangg 3. Also, his movie Inshallah will be releasing on Eid 2020.