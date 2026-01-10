World Hindi Day 2026: Which nation outside India has Hindi as its official language? Know here World Hindi Day celebrates the growing international reach of Hindi language. The day honours Hindi's cultural legacy and global presence. The rising importance of Hindi is evident when world leaders and diplomats applaud speeches delivered in Hindi at the United Nations General Assembly.

New Delhi:

Hindi is widely spoken in India and across several neighbouring countries. It is also the third most spoken language in the world. To celebrate its significance and promote its global presence, World Hindi Day is observed every year on January 10. India also marks National Hindi Day every year on September 14. This occasion brings attention to an interesting question. Which is the only country outside India where Hindi is an official language? Hindi enjoys official language status in only one country outside the Indian subcontinent. That country is Fiji -- a beautiful island nation in the South Pacific where Hindi has grown into a cultural backbone for a large section of the population.

How Hindi found a home in Fiji

The roots of Hindi in Fiji go back more than 140 years. During the British colonial period, thousands of Indian labourers were taken to Fiji under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. These workers came from different regions of northern India, carrying with them various dialects including Awadhi, Bhojpuri and Magahi. Over time, these dialects blended to form Fiji Hindi -- a simplified variant of the language that remains widely spoken today.

In 1997, Fiji officially recognised Hindi as one of its three national languages alongside English and Fijian. This landmark decision acknowledged the historical and cultural contribution of Indo-Fijians, who today make up a significant percentage of the population. It is worth mentioning here that Hindi is more than a language for Indo-Fijian communities. It is a symbol of resilience, identity and cultural continuity. Schools, local media, television shows and radio channels in Fiji actively use Hindi to ensure that new generations remain connected to their linguistic roots.

Fiji Hindi and Indian Hindi: Similar yet distinct

Fiji Hindi is not identical to the Hindi spoken in India. It uses a simpler grammar structure and incorporates words from English and Fijian. Yet it retains its Indian heart, preserving linguistic patterns that were once common in traditional Hindi dialects. Despite its evolution, speakers of Indian Hindi can understand Fiji Hindi with a little effort.

The first World Hindi Conference

The global recognition of Hindi took a major step forward in 1975 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi organised the first World Hindi Conference. The event saw participation from 122 representatives from 30 countries. Held in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the conference focused on acknowledging Hindi as one of the most widely spoken languages globally and encouraging its use in international discussions.

Notably, World Hindi Day was officially celebrated for the first time on January 10, 2006, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Since then, it has been observed every year.

Why Hindi matters today

Seminars, workshops and cultural events are organised across the world to celebrate Hindi's rich heritage, meaningful literature and growing digital presence. Hindi is not just a language, it's an identity, a culture and a shared emotional bond among millions. Even though the use of English is expanding globally, Hindi continues to spread with equal strength. The rising importance of Hindi is evident when world leaders and diplomats applaud speeches delivered in Hindi at the United Nations General Assembly. This international recognition also encourages Hindi speakers everywhere to feel proud of their language.

ALSO READ: Hindi Diwas: 10 fascinating facts about Hindi you probably didn't know