JNU Student' Union protest turns violent; 14 arrested, heavy police deployment continues | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested 14 people, including former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and current president Aditi Mishra, following violent clashes withJawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students during a march organised by the students' union in the national capital on Thursday evening.

According to the Delhi Police, those arrested include prominent student leaders, former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika Babu, and joint secretary Danish Ali. An FIR has been registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station, and an investigation is underway.

Heavy police deployment continues

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment continues following clashes between students and cops. Police and JNU students were injured after they clashed during a march by the students' union, with police claiming that they were assaulted, but the protesters alleged that the cops used excessive force against them.

Police officials said rioters pelted sticks and shoes and resorted to physical assaults, injuring around 25 police personnel, including senior officers such as ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Sanghamitra, SHO Atul Tyagi, and SHO Ajai Yadav. Some policemen were also reportedly bitten during the altercation.

Videos of the JNUSU violence surface

Videos of the violence that have surfaced on social media allegedly show students linked to JNUSU confronting police personnel, slapping officers, hurling abuses, and throwing sticks at security forces. In one clip, PhD student Nitish Kumar is seen climbing a wall of the University and allegedly inciting students, while another video purportedly shows a student identified as Shrey slapping a police officer.

A separate clip shows students abusing security personnel and throwing sticks at a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan deployed outside the campus.

JNU students march

The students had given a call for a "Long March" from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus to the Ministry of Education office, police said in a statement.

The march was part of the ongoing protests over JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's recent remarks on a podcast over the implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, rustication of JNUSU office bearers, and the proposed Rohith Act.

According to police, the JNU administration had informed the protesting students that no permission had been granted for any protest outside the campus and advised them to restrict their demonstration within university premises, police said.

Despite this, around 400-500 students gathered on campus and began a protest march, they said. Around 3.20 pm, the protesters moved out through the main gate and attempted to proceed towards the ministry.

"Barricades placed outside the campus were damaged as the situation escalated. The protesters pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes and resorted to physical assault. Some police personnel were bitten during the scuffle, resulting in injuries to several officers deployed at the spot," a senior police officer said.

Police have registered an FIR against the students under BNS sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 3(5) (common intentions) at Vasant Kunj North police station.

