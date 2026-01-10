Ankita Bhandari murder case: Suresh Rathore, ex-BJP MLA, questioned for 6 hrs by SIT amid fresh allegations Ankita Bhandari murder case: The probe intensified after actress Urmila Sanawar released explosive audio-video clips, sparking a major political uproar. In them, she claims ex-BJP MLA Suresh Rathore alludes to a "VIP" tied to Ankita Bhandari's killing.

Haridwar:

Suresh Rathore, a former MLA and ex-BJP leader from Haridwar's Jwalapur constituency in Uttarakhand, faced intense questioning for over six hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2022 murder of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari. The session followed Uttarakhand High Court protection from arrest, spotlighting renewed controversy fueled by audio-video clips from actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be Rathore's second wife. Rathore dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign, while political pressure mounts for a CBI takeover.

Court protection paves way for questioning

Suresh Rathore appeared before the SIT after securing interim protection from arrest from the Uttarakhand High Court. This legal shield allowed police to question him without immediate detention, amid multiple FIRs filed against him and Sanawar in Dehradun and Haridwar districts.

Police confirmed the marathon session lasted over six hours, with Rathore fielding "hundreds of questions." He handed over phone recordings and affirmed full cooperation, telling reporters outside: "I have shared all facts." Rathore insisted the accusations aim to tarnish his image and labeled them "baseless."

Explosive audio-video clips ignite storm

The interrogation stemmed from fresh audio-video evidence released by Urmila Sanawar, triggering a political firestorm. In the clips, Sanawar alleges Rathore refers to a "VIP" linked to Ankita Bhandari's murder. She specifically names BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the figure in question.

Sanawar, who positions herself as Rathore's second wife, had already testified before the SIT on Thursday (January 8), enduring 4-5 hours of questioning. Her revelations have amplified demands for transparency, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties like Congress.

The chilling murder of Ankita Bhandari

The case traces back to September 2022, when 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri Garhwal, vanished under suspicious circumstances. Resort owner Pulkit Arya and two employees allegedly pushed her into a canal after a dispute, leading to her death.

All three accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, closing the core chapter. Yet, persistent rumours of higher-level involvement, including political figures, have lingered, resurfacing now with Sanawar's claims.

Political pressure peaks with CBI recommendation

On the same day as Rathore's questioning, Saturday (January 10), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the murder. This move responds to escalating protests by Congress and other opposition groups, fueled by Sanawar's allegations.

The recommendation signals an attempt to restore public trust amid accusations of a mishandled probe. Protests have intensified calls for a federal agency takeover, arguing the SIT lacks impartiality in politically charged terrain.