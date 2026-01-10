Trump says US will 'do something on Greenland', cites risk of Russia, China taking over | WATCH US President Donald Trump reiterated threats to take control of Greenland "whether they like it or not," arguing the US must act to prevent China or Russia from gaining influence there.

US President Donald Trump reiterated his threats on Greenland, saying that the US will do something with the territory, "whether they like it or not."

This came at a media briefing during his meeting with the top oil and gas executives at White House. Justifying his comments, Trump said that if they don't act, China or Russia will take over Greenland. "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland -- and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour. I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," Trump said when asked about Greenland.

Speaking about Denmark, Trump said that landing a boat 500 years ago in the territory "doesn't mean they own the land."

"And by the way, I'm a fan of Denmark as well. They've been very nice to me. I'm a big fan, but the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land.

"We had lots of boats go there also. But we need that because if you take a look at the outside of Greenland right now, there are Russian destroyers, Chinese destroyers and bigger, there are Russian submarines all over the place. We're not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland, and that's what they're going to do if we don't. We will do something with Greenland either the nice way or the difficult way," he said.

On being asked why it was important to "own" Greenland, when the US has a military presence that it could expand, Trump said that one defends ownership and not leases. "When we own it, we defend it. You don't defend leases the same way. You have to own it. Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership. You don't defend leases. If we don't do it, China or Russia will. That's not going to happen... NATO has to understand that. I'm all for NATO. I saved it. If it weren't for me, NATO would not be there."

Trump doubles down on Iran amid protests

Meanwhile, Trump has doubled down on hitting Iran if 'they (government of Iran) start killing people as they have in the past'. Iran has been witnessing large-scale protests due to inflation, in which at least 62 people have been reportedly killed. "Iran is in big trouble. People are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible... We are watching the situation carefully... If they (government of Iran) start killing people as they have in the past, we will get involved. We will be hitting them hard where it hurts... There have been cases where President Obama totally backed down... Iran treated their people badly, and now they are being paid back... We are watching it closely..."