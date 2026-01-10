Amelia Kerr surpasses Hayley Matthews, becomes WPL's highest wicket taker after season opener Star Mumbai Indians women all-rounder Amelia Kerr put in an excellent performance in the season opener of the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026. Taking two wickets, Kerr went on to become the leading wicket-taker in WPL history.

New Delhi:

The WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 season opener saw Mumbai Indians women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women. The two sides locked horns at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The clash saw RCB register a brilliant victory as Nadine de Klerk led the charge for them.

There were several performances in the game that stood out, but star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Amelia Kerr caught the headlines. After scoring four runs in the first innings, Kerr took two wickets in the second innings, and in doing so, she surpassed her teammate Hayley Matthews.

Surpassing Matthews, Kerr became the highest wicket-taker in WPL history. After game 1, the star all-rounder now has 42 wickets to her name in the tournament, while Matthews has 41 to her name, which sees her occupy second place in the standings.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gave her take on the game

It is worth noting that the game between Mumbai and Bengaluru went down to the wire. RCB required 18 runs to win in the last over, and through her brilliance, Nadine de Klerk managed to chase it down and win the game for her side. Speaking after the game, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came forward and talked about the final over.

“(Last over) We know she (de Klerk) has that much capacity to score whatever runs are needed in the last over. We just did not bowl one good ball. This happens. We gave her chances and sometimes, batters come with strong mindset. We missed those chances. We did everything to win this game but in the last over, if we could've bowled one good ball, we could have won the match. (Turnaround to tomorrow) In WPL, we always get matches like that,”

