'We are stunned': BCB official faces severe scrutiny after controversial remarks against Tamim Iqbal With Tamim Iqbal recently giving his take on the BCB asking for their T20 World Cup 2026 matches to be moved out of India, finance committee chairman M. Nazmul Islam has come under fire for calling Tamim an Indian agent for his comments.

BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) official and finance committee chairman M. Nazmul Islam has become a major talking point after he made some controversial remarks over former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal. Nazmul came under severe scrutiny after he called Tamim Iqbal an ‘Indian agent’.

It is worth noting that Nazmul called Tamim Iqbal an Indian agent on a Facebook post, which he deleted later. "This time, the people of Bangladesh witnessed, with their own eyes, the emergence of yet another proven Indian agent,” he wrote.

Notably, Nazmul’s comments came after Tamim Iqbal shared his thoughts on the BCCI's request to remove Mustafizur Rahman from KKR’s IPL 2026 squad and the BCB's letter to the ICC regarding the relocation of their T20 World Cup matches out of India due to security concerns.

Several experts slammed Nazmul Islam for his comments

Shortly after Nazmul called Tamim Iqbal an Indian agent for his comments, several former and current stars took centre stage and lambasted the finance committee chairman for disrespecting a player who has done so much for Bangladesh cricket.

“BCB director M Nazmul Islam's comment on former national captain Tamim Iqbal is totally unacceptable and disrespectful to the cricket society in the country. Such behavior towards a cricketer is conflicted with the responsibility and morality of the board,” Mominul Haque was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Cricket is the life of Bangladesh. A recent comment surrounding the former national captain who contributed big to that cricket has made many think,” Taskin Ahmed said.

As for the developing situation for the T20 World Cup 2026, the BCB has written to the ICC once again regarding a response to their earlier letter to the board over the relocation of the World Cup games.

