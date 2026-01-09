Did BCCI offer Mustafizur Rahman a comeback in IPL 2026? BCB president reacts to rumours Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has responded to reports in the Bangladesh media claiming that the BCCI has offered Mustafizur Rahman a comeback in IPL 2026. Notably, BCB has refused to travel to India in response to BCCI removing the fast bowler from IPL.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Aminul Islam has responded to the reports claiming that the BCCI offered a comeback to Mustafizur Rahman in IPL 2026 amid the ongoing row that has stretched into the T20 World Cup 2026. The BCCI had earlier asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release the fast bowler from their squad following widespread protests over his selection when Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh.

However, the decision didn't go well with the BCB, who, in return, refused to travel to India for their World Cup matches next month and requested ICC to shift their games to Sri Lanka. The matter has strained the relationship between the two countries and their respective cricket boards.

It was reported, mainly in the Bangladesh media, that the BCCI decided to call Rahman back in an attempt to ease tensions following BCB's move. However, the BCB president has categorically denied of any such discussions taking place between two boards.

"I have not had any written or verbal discussions (with the BCCI) regarding Mustafiz’s (return to the IPL). I have not spoken to anyone from my board about this. There is no truth to this news," he was quoted as saying by Ajker newspaper.

No development on T20 World Cup venues

Meanwhile, there hasn't been any communication between the Bangladesh cricket board and the ICC ever since BCB made it clear for the second time that they won't be playing their T20 World Cup matches in India. The mega event is scheduled to start from February 7 with Bangladesh set to play their first three matches in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai.

"Today, after reading the letter from the ICC, we understand that the ICC doesn't fully realise the scale of the security issue regarding Bangladeshi cricketers in India. I believe it's not only a matter of security but also that of national humiliation. We are looking at it as a security issue, where the BCCI itself is telling the Kolkata [Knight Riders] team that this player can't be given security, [so] leave him out from your team. This in itself is a tacit recognition that it isn't very safe to play in India," Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul had said earlier this week.

