Former Ranji Trophy cricketer from Mizoram dies after collapsing during match

Former Ranji Trophy cricketer from Mizoram, K Lalremruata, passed away after collapsing during a local cricket match on Wednesday (January 7). His death has sent the shockwaves through the Mizoram cricket community, even as all the scheduled matches have been cancelled by the state cricket association as a mark of respect for him.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC. Lalremruata was representing Venghnuai Raiders CC in the clash but he suffered a sudden medical emergency during the match.

He was immediately attended to and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. However, he passed away as doctors were unable to revive him. For the unversed, Lalremruata was a former Ranji Trophy cricketer and represented Mizoram in two first-class and seven T20 matches. However, even after his playing career for his state, Lalremruata remained actively involved in local cricket matches. He was a wicketkeeper batter and scored 17 and 87 runs in first-class and T20 cricket, respectively, during his career.

Cricket Association of Mizoram mourns the massive loss

Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) confirmed in an official statement that the 38-year-old passed away due to a stroke while playing in the second division tournament. "He represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had also played for several clubs at the local level. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; may God comfort them as they navigate this great loss," the statement read.

Mizoram’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also mourned the death of K Lalremruata. "He experienced breathing difficulties during the match between his team, the Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club and Chawnpui ILMOV Cricket Club. My heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family, friends, and members of the sporting fraternity during this difficult time," he said.

