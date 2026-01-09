Vijay Hazare Trophy: Quarterfinal schedule confirmed, teams, venues and all you need to know

The league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy concluded on Thursday (January 8), and eight teams were also confirmed to play in the quarterfinals. The remaining matches of the tournament are set to be played now at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds in Bengaluru and the quarterfinal matches are scheduled to take place on January 12 and 13.
Karnataka will lock horns against Mumbai in the first quarterfinal while Uttar Pradesh will take on Saurashtra on January 12. On the next day, Delhi will face Vidarbha while Punjab, who defeated Mumbai by 1 run, are set to be challenged by Madhya Pradesh.
With the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand set to clash with the rest of the competition, the players picked in the India squad will not be available.The league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy was set on fire by the star players as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featured in the first couple of matches while the other Indian players turned up in the subsequent rounds for their respective teams.
Vijay Hazare Trophy final set to take place on January 18
Meanwhile, the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to take place on January 18, while the two semifinals are scheduled to be played on January 15 and 16. The quarterfinal fixtures are expected to go down the wire, even the blockbuster clash between Karnataka and Mumbai is likely to excite a lot of fans as well.
Vijay Hazare Trophy schedule
January 12
1st Quarterfinal - Karnataka vs Mumbai - 9 AM IST
2nd Quarterfinal - Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra - 9 AM IST
January 13
3rd Quarterfinal - Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh - 9 AM IST
4th Quarterfinal - Delhi vs Vidarbha - 9 AM IST
January 15
1st Semifinal - 9 AM IST
January 16
2nd Semifinal - 9 AM IST
January 18
Final - 9 AM IST
