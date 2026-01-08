Tilak Varma ruled out of first three New Zealand T20Is after undergoing surgery for abdominal issue In a major blow for team India, star batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand after he underwent surgery for an abdominal issue.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Tilak Varma has officially been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the upcoming multi-format white-ball series against New Zealand. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue are slated to take on the Black Caps across three ODIs and five T20I matches.

Ahead of the series, India will be without the services of Tilak Varma for the first three T20Is. It is interesting to note that Tilak underwent surgery for an abdominal issue and is currently in recovery. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) stated in a release that Tilak underwent the surgery on January 7 and was discharged from the hospital on the morning of January 8.

Additionally, the availability of the star batter for the last two T20Is against New Zealand will be assessed based on the progress that he makes on his way to full recovery.

“Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory. He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases,” the BCCI stated in a release.

India slated to kick off NZ series on January 11

Speaking of the upcoming series between India and New Zealand, the two sides will begin the series with three ODI matches. The games are slated to be held on January 11, 14, and 18. Furthermore, the T20I matches will be held on January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31.

With the T20 World Cup right on the horizon, the injury to Tilak Varma could prove to be a big blow for the Men in Blue. However, the side would remain hopeful of his return in time with the marquee tournament approaching.

