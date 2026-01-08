Yastika Bhatia ruled out of WPL 2026 due to injury, Gujarat Giants share heartfelt video ahead of new season Star India women's wicket keeper batter Yastika Bhatia has officially been ruled out of the upcoming WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 season due to the knee injury that she sustained before the ODI World Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

In a major blow for WPL (Women’s Premier League) franchise Gujarat Giants, 25-year-old wicket keeper batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the tournament. It is worth noting that Bhatia was roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 50 lakh.

It is interesting to note that Bhatia was already injured beforehand, as Gujarat Giants bought her in the auction. Bhatia had injured her knee, which saw her being ruled out of the Australia series and the recent ODI World Cup; she was replaced by Uma Chetry in the India squad.

With Bhaita failing to recover in time, she will be missing the season for the side. Furthermore, according to the BCCI’s earlier directive, Gujarat Giants will not be allowed a replacement, as she was part of the players who were injured prior to the auction.

Similarly if Pooja Vastrakar (RCB) and Pratika Rawal (UPW) also don't get fit in time, their respective teams won't be able to sign replacements. After the announcement of her missing out, Gujarat Giants took to social media and shared a heartfelt video where several members of the side wished her a speedy recovery and hoped to play with her in the upcoming seasons.

Gujarat Giants hope to improve in WPL 2026

Speaking of Gujarat Giants, the side has been unable to get their hands on the WPL title so far. In the three seasons, the team has finished in last place for the first two seasons, and finished in third place in the previous edition of the tournament.

Their campaign in 2025 ended after they were eliminated by Mumbai Indians women, losing the eliminator. They will hope for significant improvement as they gear up for the fourth edition of the competition.

