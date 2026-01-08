WPL 2026: Schedule, squads, players, live streaming, and all you need to know With the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 all set to kick off on January 9, let us have a look at the schedule, squads, live streaming, and all you need to know details for the upcoming tournament. The season opener will see Mumbai Indians women taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women.

The stage is set for the fourth edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026. One of the most looked forward to tournaments of the year, the WPL kicks off on January 9, and the season opener of the competition will see defending champions Mumbai Indians women taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women.

The two sides will lock horns at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, and the two sides will hope for a good start to the season. Interestingly, the five sides will be looking to put in their best performance as they aim to get their hands on the title.

The previous edition of the competition was won by Mumbai Indians women. The side defeated Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the summit clash of the competition. It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals have reached all three finals of the tournament but have never won the title, losing the summit clash on all three occasions.

WPL 2026 squads:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King (replacement for Annabel Sutherland)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare (replacement for Ellyse Perry)

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal, Charli Knott (replacement for Tara Norris)

WPL 2026 schedule:

Match Date Venue Time Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru January 9 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants January 10 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals January 10 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants January 11 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz January 12 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants January 13 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals January 14 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz January 15 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants January 16 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians January 17 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru January 17 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru January 19 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians January 20 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz January 22 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals January 24 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians January 26 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals January 27 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru January 29 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians January 30 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz February 1 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Eliminator February 3 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM Final February 5 Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 7:30 PM

WPL 2026 Where to watch details:

It is worth noting that the WPL 2026 will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. Furthermore, live streaming of the tournament will be made available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

