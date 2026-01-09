Live Jana Nayagan release update LIVE: Madras High Court to rule on Vijay starrer's censor issue today The Madras High Court will pronounce its verdict on the Jana Nayagan censor dispute on January 9, 2026. Vijay’s final film before entering into politics was postponed after CBFC delayed certification.

New Delhi:

The Madras High Court is set to deliver its verdict on the Jana Nayagan censor dispute on January 9 at 10:30 am. For the unversed, the film’s production house, KVN Productions, moved the court with an urgent plea after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not issue the censor certificate. Notably, the Tamil action thriller, Jana Nayagan, marks Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before entering into politics. It was initially scheduled to be released on Friday, January 9, 2026, but the release was postponed due to the unavoidable circumstances. Follow this live blog for latest updates.