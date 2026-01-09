The Madras High Court is set to deliver its verdict on the Jana Nayagan censor dispute on January 9 at 10:30 am. For the unversed, the film’s production house, KVN Productions, moved the court with an urgent plea after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not issue the censor certificate. Notably, the Tamil action thriller, Jana Nayagan, marks Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before entering into politics. It was initially scheduled to be released on Friday, January 9, 2026, but the release was postponed due to the unavoidable circumstances. Follow this live blog for latest updates.
9:03 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan LIVE: Thalapathy Vijay's film cast and production details
Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and stars Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, with Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narayan in supporting roles. It is produced under the banner of KVN Productions.
8:53 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Jana Nayagan release postponed LIVE: Actors show support for Thalapathy Vijay's film
Several actors have taken to social media to express support with Thalapathy Vijay. Actor Jai took to X and wrote, "Obstacles are always piling up to stop you.. Breaking through them and arriving is nothing new for you—just your usual way!! Like everyone else, as a fan as a little brother I’m waiting for the day you come as a people’s hero, calling it Pongal, anna… @actorvijay (sic)"
8:43 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan LIVE: Why is Jana Nayagan release under legal scrutiny?
Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan was initially submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, after the objections, the makers carried out around 27 cuts and resubmitted it on December 22. Although the examining committee recommended a U/A 16+ certificate, the official approval was not granted. After this, KVN Productions moved the Madras High Court, citing delays despite major cuts and stated that nearly Rs 500 crore has been invested in the project.
8:31 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan LIVE: Theatre shows support to Thalapathy Vijay fans
Amid the uncertainty around Jana Nayagan,Tamil Nadu-based theatre Ram Muthuram Cinemas extended a heartfelt gesture to fans. The theatre announced a special screening of Mersal on X, calling it a "small token of love" for Thalapathy Vijay and his fanbase. The X post reads, "Dear Lovable #ThalapathyFans, We understand how difficult the situation is right now. To bring a smile and keep the spirits high, we’ve decided to screen #Mersal tomorrow exclusively at #RamCinemas as a small token of love for @actorvijay and his incredible fans Let's keep the momentum going! (sic)"
8:21 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Jana Nayagan release: Madras HC to announce verdict today
The Madras High Court will deliver its verdict on the Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor dispute on Friday, January 9, at 10:30 am, after KVN Productions moved an urgent plea over the CBFC’s delay in issuing the censor certificate.
